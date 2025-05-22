← Company Directory
AppDirect
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

AppDirect Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in India at AppDirect ranges from ₹4.69M to ₹6.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDirect's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹5.38M - ₹6.29M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.69M₹5.38M₹6.29M₹6.69M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Scientist submissions at AppDirect to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₹13.63M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.56M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At AppDirect, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at AppDirect in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,691,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppDirect for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹4,689,825.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AppDirect

Related Companies

  • Sitecore
  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Swimlane
  • AlgoSec
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources