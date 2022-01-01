← Company Directory
App Annie
App Annie Salaries

App Annie's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Singapore at the low-end to $232,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of App Annie. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $232K
Data Scientist
$183K
Financial Analyst
$170K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Marketing
$109K
Product Manager
$199K
Project Manager
$171K
Sales
$158K
Software Engineering Manager
$211K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at App Annie is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $232,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at App Annie is $177,055.

Other Resources