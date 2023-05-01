Apollo Medical Holdings is a healthcare company that provides medical care services through its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans, and non-insured patients in California.