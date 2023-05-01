← Company Directory
ApolloMed
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ApolloMed that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Apollo Medical Holdings is a healthcare company that provides medical care services through its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans, and non-insured patients in California.

    http://apollomed.net
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    1,133
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ApolloMed

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Apple
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources