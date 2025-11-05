Company Directory
Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Apollo Global Management totals ₹1.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apollo Global Management's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Apollo Global Management
Systems Engineer
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹1.16M
Level
L2
Base
₹1.1M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹57.8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Apollo Global Management?
Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Apollo Global Management in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,211,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apollo Global Management for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,288,950.

