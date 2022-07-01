← Company Directory
Apogee Enterprises
Apogee Enterprises Salaries

Apogee Enterprises's median salary is $93,968 for a Information Technologist (IT) . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apogee Enterprises. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$94K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apogee Enterprises is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,968. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apogee Enterprises is $93,968.

