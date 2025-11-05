Company Directory
Apex.AI Software Engineer Salaries in Munich Metro Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Munich Metro Region package at Apex.AI totals €84.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apex.AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Apex.AI
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€84.9K
Level
hidden
Base
€84.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Apex.AI?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Apex.AI in Munich Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €163,043. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apex.AI for the Software Engineer role in Munich Metro Region is €94,570.

Other Resources