Apex.AI
    • About

    Apex.AI is a software development company based in multiple locations, including Palo Alto, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, and Gothenburg. They specialize in creating safe, certified, and scalable software for mobility systems using proven open-source software such as ROS and Eclipse iceoryx. They have developed a proprietary process to rework open-source software to meet the highest functional safety standards. Their experienced team has expertise in modern software engineering, software functional safety, and building autonomous systems. They launched their first product, Apex.Grace, in 2020 and enable software-defined vehicles.

    apex.ai
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

