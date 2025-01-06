← Company Directory
Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group Salaries

Apex Tool Group's median salary is $79,600 for a Industrial Designer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apex Tool Group. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Industrial Designer
$79.6K
The highest paying role reported at Apex Tool Group is Industrial Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $79,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apex Tool Group is $79,600.

