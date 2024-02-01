← Company Directory
Apex Growth
    • About

    We are the pioneers of Growth as a Service (or GaaS). Our team of world class performance marketers, data analysts, creative strategists, and product managers help drive growth for brands like Shopify, Amazon, TransUnion, and Pantaya. Our unique approach to growth scaled Lyft from three U.S. markets to 100 U.S. markets in under three years, grew the mobile game Marvel Strike Force to $300 million per year in revenue, pushed Paramount to over $50 million in profitable ad spend, and 9x’d ROAS for Dun & Bradstreet’s ad campaigns in just 10 months.

    apexgrowth.co
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    16
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

