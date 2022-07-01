← Company Directory
Apex Clean Energy
    About

    Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 300 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit apexcleanenergy.com.

    http://www.apexcleanenergy.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources