← Company Directory
Apex Capital
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Apex Capital that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Apex has been one of the strongest brands in financial services for the transportation industry for over 20 years. Apex is the full-service freight factor, that means we buy our clients’ freight bills but we also assist them with successfully running and growing their trucking companies. The Apex difference includes managing their accounts receivable, providing free and unlimited credit information, back office support and collections, and a fuel card discount program that saves our clients thousands on fuel. We care about clients, partners, and each other. Our mission is to provide our clients with excellent customer service and be more than just their factoring company.

    http://www.apexcapitalcorp.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Apex Capital

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources