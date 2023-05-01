Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by inhibiting the complement system. Its lead product candidate, pegcetacoplan, is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The company also develops treatments for cold agglutinin disease, thrombotic microangiopathy, glomerulonephritis, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has collaborations with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and Beam Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.