Apeel
    We use nature’s own technology to make fruits and vegetables last longer in order to drastically reduce food waste—from farmer to grocer to kitchen tables around the world.JOIN OUR TEAM. Check out http://www.apeel.com/jobs for career opportunities. You’ll join a group of committed, passionate individuals who are excited about the opportunity to build and implement new technologies with a global reach.INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES. We hire undergraduate and graduate-level students with backgrounds in Chemistry, Biology, Engineering, Materials, Computer Science, Math, Statistics, and related fields.Apeel's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, DBL Partners, Upfront Ventures, S2G Ventures, Powerplant Ventures, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and The Rockefeller Foundation. Visit us at apeel.com to learn more.

    apeel.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    600
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

