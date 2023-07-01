The Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) is a company that provides assistance with grants, outreach, project implementation, and other planning activities in the nine-county Apalachee Region. They offer various programs such as economic development, emergency preparedness, transportation, housing, GIS, and environmental/resiliency planning. The ARPC collaborates with local, state, and federal organizations to make a positive and lasting impact in the region. They proudly serve Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla counties, and their municipalities.