AON3D Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Canada at AON3D ranges from CA$66.1K to CA$94K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AON3D's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$74.9K - CA$85.2K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$66.1KCA$74.9KCA$85.2KCA$94K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at AON3D?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at AON3D in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$94,003. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AON3D for the Mechanical Engineer role in Canada is CA$66,121.

