Company Directory
Aon
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Singapore

Aon Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Aon totals SGD 86.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aon
Associate Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 86.6K
Level
L8
Base
SGD 86.6K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Aon?
Block logo
+SGD 75.3K
Robinhood logo
+SGD 116K
Stripe logo
+SGD 26K
Datadog logo
+SGD 45.5K
Verily logo
+SGD 28.6K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aon in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 155,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aon for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 86,624.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aon

Related Companies

  • Willis Towers Watson
  • EQ
  • BlackRock
  • Broadridge
  • Lazard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources