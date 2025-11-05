Company Directory
Aon
Aon Actuary Salaries in Canada

The median Actuary compensation in Canada package at Aon totals CA$63.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aon
Benefits Analyst
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$63.5K
Level
Analyst 1
Base
CA$60.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Aon?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Aon in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$76,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aon for the Actuary role in Canada is CA$60,737.

