Anzu Salaries

Anzu's salary ranges from $39,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $95,724 for a Product Manager in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anzu. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$39.2K
Product Manager
$95.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anzu is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,724. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anzu is $67,462.

