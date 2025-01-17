← Company Directory
ANZ
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

  • Greater Melbourne Area

ANZ Solution Architect Salaries in Greater Melbourne Area

The median Solution Architect compensation in Greater Melbourne Area package at ANZ totals A$194K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ANZ
Solution Designer
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$194K
Level
4.2
Base
A$194K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at ANZ?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at ANZ in Greater Melbourne Area sits at a yearly total compensation of A$227,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ANZ for the Solution Architect role in Greater Melbourne Area is A$213,178.

Other Resources