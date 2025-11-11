Company Directory
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  Site Reliability Engineer

  Greater Melbourne Area

ANZ Site Reliability Engineer Salaries in Greater Melbourne Area

Site Reliability Engineer compensation in Greater Melbourne Area at ANZ ranges from A$119K per year for Junior Software Engineer to A$149K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Melbourne Area package totals A$159K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
A$119K
A$116K
A$0
A$3.7K
Software Engineer
A$149K
A$146K
A$0
A$3.4K
Senior Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Site Reliability Engineer at ANZ in Greater Melbourne Area sits at a yearly total compensation of A$175,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ANZ for the Site Reliability Engineer role in Greater Melbourne Area is A$156,063.

