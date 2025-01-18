← Company Directory
ANZ
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Australia

ANZ Data Engineer Salaries in Australia

The median Data Engineer compensation in Australia package at ANZ totals A$127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
ANZ
Data Engineer
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$127K
Level
L4
Base
A$124K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$3.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ANZ?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at ANZ in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$175,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ANZ for the Data Engineer role in Australia is A$113,261.

Other Resources