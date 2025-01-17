Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand at ANZ totals NZ$140K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Software Engineer
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$140K
NZ$138K
NZ$0
NZ$1.1K
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
