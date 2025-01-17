Software Engineer compensation in Greater Melbourne Area at ANZ ranges from A$113K per year for Junior Software Engineer to A$184K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Melbourne Area package totals A$119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ANZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
A$113K
A$112K
A$0
A$644.8
Software Engineer
A$140K
A$136K
A$0
A$4.6K
Senior Software Engineer
A$184K
A$181K
A$0
A$3.5K
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
