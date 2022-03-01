← Company Directory
Anyscale
Anyscale Salaries

Anyscale's salary ranges from $144,275 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $361,080 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anyscale. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $234K
Product Manager
$361K
Recruiter
$144K

Solution Architect
$299K
Technical Program Manager
$208K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Anyscale, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anyscale is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $361,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anyscale is $233,600.

