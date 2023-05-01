← Company Directory
Anyplace
    • About

    Anyplace offers flexible-term furnished housing in major cities worldwide, available for 30 days or longer. They provide a wide selection of apartments, co-living spaces, and extended-stay hotels with utilities and WiFi set up. Anyplace Select offers fully equipped workspaces and gigabit internet for remote workers. Renting is easy with the app, no long leases or paperwork necessary. Payment is secure by credit or debit card, and bookings can be managed with a tap. 24/7 customer support is available.

    anyplace.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    398
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

