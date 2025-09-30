Company Directory
ANYbotics
ANYbotics Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Zurich Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area package at ANYbotics totals CHF 89.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ANYbotics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
ANYbotics
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 89.9K
Level
L2
Base
CHF 89.9K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ANYbotics?

CHF 134K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ANYbotics in Greater Zurich Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 97,857. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ANYbotics for the Software Engineer role in Greater Zurich Area is CHF 89,923.

