Anuvu
Anuvu Salaries

Anuvu's salary ranges from $6,982 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $124,375 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anuvu. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Customer Service
$7K
Software Engineer
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anuvu is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anuvu is $65,679.

Other Resources