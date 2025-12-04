Company Directory
Anti-Defamation League
Anti-Defamation League Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in Saudi Arabia at Anti-Defamation League ranges from SAR 249K to SAR 354K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anti-Defamation League's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$75.3K - $85.7K
Saudi Arabia
Common Range
Possible Range
$66.5K$75.3K$85.7K$94.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Anti-Defamation League in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 354,456. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anti-Defamation League for the Investment Banker role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 249,320.

