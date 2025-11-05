Company Directory
Ant Group
Ant Group Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Ant Group totals $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ant Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ant Group
Machine Learning Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per year
$230K
Level
L5
Base
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Ant Group?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ant Group in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $610,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ant Group for the Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $159,000.

