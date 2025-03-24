← Company Directory
Ant Group
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Ant Group Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Singapore package at Ant Group totals SGD 115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ant Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ant Group
Product Designer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 115K
Level
12
Base
SGD 115K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Ant Group?

SGD 209K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Ant Group in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 328,406. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ant Group for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 114,699.

Other Resources