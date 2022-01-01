← Company Directory
Ant Group
Ant Group Salaries

Ant Group's salary ranges from $52,347 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in China at the low-end to $220,743 for a Business Analyst in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ant Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $69K
Business Analyst
$221K
Business Development
$56K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Data Scientist
$104K
Marketing
$121K
Product Designer
$133K
Product Manager
$52.3K
Project Manager
$54.4K
Solution Architect
$146K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ant Group is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,743. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ant Group is $103,907.

