Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at Ansys ranges from $86K per year for P1 to $121K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $99K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) $86K $78.3K $5.3K $2.4K P2 Software Engineer 2 $110K $91.6K $9.7K $9.1K P3 Senior Software Engineer $121K $100K $11.3K $9.4K P4 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

