Software Engineer compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area at Ansys ranges from €45.7K per year for P2 to €70.1K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area package totals €55.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€45.7K
€38.6K
€4.8K
€2.4K
P3
€70.1K
€54.4K
€12.7K
€3K
P4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
