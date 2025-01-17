Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Ansys ranges from ₹2.01M per year for P1 to ₹4.2M per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) ₹2.01M ₹1.72M ₹228K ₹59.4K P2 Software Engineer 2 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- P3 Senior Software Engineer ₹4.2M ₹3.02M ₹1.05M ₹135K P4 Lead Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Ansys ?

