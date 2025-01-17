Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Ansys ranges from CA$80.3K per year for P1 to CA$118K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$80.3K
CA$77K
CA$0
CA$3.3K
P2
CA$110K
CA$96.6K
CA$8.4K
CA$5.3K
P3
CA$118K
CA$105K
CA$8.9K
CA$3.6K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
