Ansys Mechanical Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Mechanical Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Ansys ranges from $176K per year for P3 to $284K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $186K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P3 $176K $149K $12.9K $14.2K P4 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Ansys ?

