Mechanical Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at Ansys ranges from $91K per year to $163K. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$109K
$101K
$1.7K
$6.4K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)