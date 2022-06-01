← Company Directory
AnswerRocket
AnswerRocket Salaries

AnswerRocket's salary ranges from $135,675 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $135,818 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AnswerRocket. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Data Scientist
$136K
Software Engineer
$136K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AnswerRocket is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,818. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AnswerRocket is $135,746.

