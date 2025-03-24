← Company Directory
AnswerLab
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

AnswerLab UX Researcher Salaries

The median UX Researcher compensation in United States package at AnswerLab totals $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AnswerLab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
AnswerLab
Senior User Experience Researcher
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$125K
Level
L3
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at AnswerLab?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified UX Researcher offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at AnswerLab in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $148,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AnswerLab for the UX Researcher role in United States is $125,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AnswerLab

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources