Anritsu
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Anritsu Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Romania at Anritsu ranges from RON 136K to RON 190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anritsu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 147K - RON 171K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 136KRON 147KRON 171KRON 190K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Anritsu?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Anritsu in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 190,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anritsu for the Sales Engineer role in Romania is RON 135,815.

