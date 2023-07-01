← Company Directory
Anra Technologies
Top Insights
    ANRA Technologies is a global company that offers comprehensive solutions for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operators and airspace managers. They provide software platforms for UAS Traffic Management and Workflow orchestration, which can be used individually or combined. These platforms have been tested and approved by government aviation entities and are currently operational in various locations. ANRA's solution allows operators and analysts to control and access data from multiple UAV operations in real-time, with the ability to delegate control to users in different locations. The data is securely stored in the cloud for further analysis.

    http://www.anratechnologies.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
