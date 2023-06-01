← Company Directory
Anonos
Anonos Salaries

Anonos's salary ranges from $7,481 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in Indonesia at the low-end to $132,932 for a Software Engineer in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anonos. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Civil Engineer
$7.5K
Software Engineer
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anonos is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,932. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anonos is $70,206.

