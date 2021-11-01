← Company Directory
Ankr
Ankr Salaries

Ankr's salary ranges from $96,480 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Portugal at the low-end to $119,400 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ankr. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Recruiter
$119K
Software Engineer
$96.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ankr is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ankr is $107,940.

