← Company Directory
Ankorstore
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Ankorstore Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Ankorstore totals €71.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ankorstore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ankorstore
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€71.3K
Level
Senior
Base
€71.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Ankorstore?

€148K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.7K+ (sometimes €277K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ankorstore in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €110,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ankorstore for the Software Engineer role in France is €83,726.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ankorstore

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Coinbase
  • Facebook
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources