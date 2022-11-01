← Company Directory
Ankorstore
Ankorstore Salaries

Ankorstore's salary ranges from $46,238 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in France at the low-end to $148,685 for a Product Designer in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ankorstore. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $92.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Copywriter
$46.7K
Data Scientist
$46.2K

Product Designer
$149K
Sales
$47.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$121K
Technical Program Manager
$95.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ankorstore is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ankorstore is $92,401.

