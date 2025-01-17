← Company Directory
Anker
Anker Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in China at Anker ranges from CN¥281K to CN¥399K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anker's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥319K - CN¥378K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥281KCN¥319KCN¥378KCN¥399K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Anker?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Anker in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥399,094. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anker for the Marketing Operations role in China is CN¥281,101.

