ANI Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the US and Canada. It specializes in controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company also offers contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. Its products are marketed through various channels, including retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, and mail order pharmacies. ANI Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2001 and is based in Baudette, Minnesota.