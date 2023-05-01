← Company Directory
ANI Pharmaceuticals
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ANI Pharmaceuticals that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ANI Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the US and Canada. It specializes in controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company also offers contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. Its products are marketed through various channels, including retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, and mail order pharmacies. ANI Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2001 and is based in Baudette, Minnesota.

    http://www.anipharmaceuticals.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    601
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ANI Pharmaceuticals

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources