Anheuser-Busch InBev Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at Anheuser-Busch InBev totals R$114K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anheuser-Busch InBev's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Automation
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$114K
Level
Senior
Base
R$110K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$3.5K
Years at company
11 Years
Years exp
13 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Anheuser-Busch InBev in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$175,884. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anheuser-Busch InBev for the Software Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$96,352.

