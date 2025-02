Angion Biomedica Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for fibrotic diseases in the kidney and lung. The company also develops ANG-3777 for acute organ injuries, ROCK2 inhibitors for fibrotic diseases, and CYP11B2 inhibitor program. It was founded in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.