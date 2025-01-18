← Company Directory
Angel One
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Angel One Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at Angel One totals ₹3.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Angel One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Angel One
SDE 2
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.07M
Level
L4
Base
₹2.76M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹307K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Angel One?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Angel One in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,971,354. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Angel One for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,960,212.

Other Resources